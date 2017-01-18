Turkey rounds up 27 with links to suspected nightclub gunman

Turkish police rounded up 27 people linked to the suspected gunman in Istanbul's New Year's Eve nightclub attack and the justice minister said Wednesday that the capture of the suspect will lead to a better understanding of ISIS' operations in Turkey.



The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Abdulkadir Masharipov, was caught late Monday in a police operation in Istanbul. Authorities identified him as an Uzbek national who trained in Afghanistan and staged the attack for the ISIS.



ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 39 people. Turkish authorities say the suspect has confessed.



Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the arrest would reveal "important information" on ISIS' modes of operation and increase the government's ability to thwart attacks. He said there was no doubt the attack was the work of ISIS.

