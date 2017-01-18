IMF says Egypt on track for next aid tranche

Egypt has made a "good start" on reforms under a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund and soaring inflation is expected to drop around mid-2017, an IMF official said Wednesday.



Under the $12 billion loan deal agreed last year, Egypt needs to cut energy subsidies, raise taxes and seek more international financing.



The reforms come as Egypt faces major economic challenges after the political turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.



Consumer prices have surged since November when Egypt floated its currency and slashed fuel subsidies as part of the three-year IMF loan deal.



The IMF approved the first $2.75 billion tranche in November after Egypt saw its foreign currency reserves plunge amid political turmoil since the 2011 uprising.

...