New York Times says Turkey denies entry to its correspondent

Authorities in Turkey denied entry to a veteran New York Times correspondent and forced him to take a flight back to London, the newspaper said Wednesday, in what its executive editor denounced as "an affront to freedom of the press".



Four senior Turkish officials contacted by Reuters declined to comment.



Turkey has a poor record on free speech, with at least 81 journalists imprisoned, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). More than 130 media outlets have been shut since a coup attempt in July, according to announcements from Turkish officials.

...