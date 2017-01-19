Iraq army chief: East Mosul clear of Daesh

Lt. Gen. Talib Shaghati said the Counter Terrorism Services, who have spearheaded the 3-month-old offensive against Daesh in the northern Iraqi city, had taken the eastern bank of the Tigris River.



Army troops were still fighting the militants in northeast Mosul, however, according to a military statement.



Shaghati said plans were now being drawn up to retake the western part of the city, which the militants still fully control. He also said taking the western half would be an easier task but did not elaborate on when that part of the operation would begin.



Bridges across the Tigris, which bisects Mosul from north to south, have been hit by U.S.-led warplanes to prevent Daesh reinforcements joining the fighting in eastern neighborhoods, and more recently by the militants trying to block a future westward advance by the military.



The Iraqi army, special forces and elite police units have operated in tandem to capture different areas of eastern Mosul.

...