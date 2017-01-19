Demolitions spark deadly violence in Palestinian village

A 1948 Palestinian rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers Wednesday, killing one of them before he was shot dead during clashes in southern Israel, police said. Local residents, however, accused the police of using excessive force and said the man lost control of his vehicle after he was shot.The incident took place as protesters were demonstrating against the court-ordered demolition of illegally constructed buildings in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran. It threatened to further strain relations between the government and the 1948 Palestinians.



Residents said the man was heading to the scene to talk with authorities in an attempt to halt the demolitions in the Bedouin village.



Israel moved part of a Bedouin clan to the state-owned land 60 years ago, but now wishes to relocate the remaining residents to a government-designated Bedouin township.

