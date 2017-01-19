ISIS lost nearly a quarter of its territory in 2016: report

ISIS lost nearly a quarter of its territory in Iraq and Syria last year, according to a report released Thursday by research firm IHS Markit.



Between early January 2016 and the end of the year ISIS' self-declared "caliphate" fell from 78,000 to 60,400 square kilometers (47,500 to 38,500 square miles ), IHS Markit said.



Iraqi forces are currently fighting to recapture Mosul from ISIS which overran the country's second city in early June 2014 .



ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the so-called "caliphate" from Mosul and if government troops retake the city it would effectively end the group's claim of running a state.

...