Arab Israelis strike after demolitions

Arab communities in Israel began a one-day general strike Thursday over the death of a Bedouin man and house demolitions in the southern Negev desert a day before.



Two Arab parliamentarians announced they would table a bill calling for a freeze on demolitions in Arab neighborhoods, a day after a police raid in a Bedouin town led to the deaths of an officer and a local resident in disputed circumstances.



A similar strike was held on January 11 after Israeli authorities tore down 11 homes in the Arab town of Qalansuwa.



Tibi and another MP will propose a bill Sunday calling for a 10-year freeze on demolitions in Arab towns and villages, in exchange for more rigorous enforcement of planning rules by Arab officials.

