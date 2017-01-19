End ban on women driving, UN expert tells Saudi

Saudi Arabia's government should end the kingdom's ban on women driving and reform the male guardianship system, a United Nations independent expert said Thursday.



Philip Alston spoke at the end of a 12-day visit during which he met cabinet ministers, people living in poverty, activists, Islamic experts and others.



This is obstructing the economic and social progress which the oil-rich kingdom aims to achieve under a wide-ranging reform program released last year, said Alston, the U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

