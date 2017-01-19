Kuwait court upholds jail for 3 royals for insults

Kuwait's court of appeals Thursday upheld a five-year jail term for five men including three members of the Al-Sabah ruling family for insulting top judges online.



The court also confirmed a one-year jail term against a sixth man and upheld the acquittal of six others.



Thursday's rulings are not final as can still be challenged in the supreme court.



The 13th defendant, who allegedly posted online the footage, was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a lower court but the appeals court did not examine his case Thursday as he is on the run.

...