Syria government encircles rebel area supplying Damascus water

Syrian government forces encircled a key rebel area northwest of Damascus Thursday that serves as the capital's main water supply, a monitoring group said.



Around 5.5 million people in Damascus and its suburbs have been without water since fighting intensified in Wadi Barada in late December.



A military source confirmed to AFP that government troops besieged Wadi Barada Thursday and that fighting was ongoing.



More than 310,000 people have been killed since Syria's uprising broke out in March 2011 with protests demanding Assad step down.

