Iran says not worried, has options if Trump axes nuke deal

Iran's foreign minister said Thursday his country isn't worried and has options if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ditches a nuclear agreement reached between Iran and six world powers.



Despite "grievances" that Iran has over the pact made with the current U.S. government, Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran still believes it should be honored.



Trump, who will be inaugurated Friday, has strongly criticized the Iran deal, vowing at times during the presidential campaign either to walk away from it or to renegotiate it.

...