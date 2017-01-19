Most ISIS commanders in Mosul already killed, Iraqi general says

Most ISIS commanders in Mosul have been killed in battles with Iraqi government forces that raged over the past three months in the eastern side of the city, an Iraqi general said Thursday.



The fight to take the western side of Mosul, which remains under the extremists' control, should not be more difficult than the one on the eastern side, Lieutenant-General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi told Reuters before embarking on a tour of areas newly retaken.



Since late 2015, government forces backed by U.S.-led coalition air power have wrested back large amounts of northern and western territory overrun by ISIS in a shock 2014 offensive.

