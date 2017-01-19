Turkey slams song mocking French response to Istanbul New Year attack

Turkey's TV regulator has criticized a French singer who satirized the bloody New Year attack on an Istanbul nightclub, state media reported Thursday.



ISIS later took responsibility.



In a letter to his French counterpart, Ilhan Yerlikaya, the head of Turkey's audiovisual authority RTUK, condemned as "disturbing" a song by Frederic Fromet, a satirical French singer, the official Anadolu news agency reported.



Writing to Olivier Schrameck, head of the Superior Council of Audiovisual (Content) which regulates French broadcasters, Yerlikaya said the French public would be just as outraged if a similar song was written about the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks in Paris, in which 130 people died.

...