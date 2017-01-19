New plant opens in bid to head off Gaza water crisis

The largest desalination plant in the Gaza Strip partially opened Thursday with international help as the impoverished and blockaded Palestinian enclave seeks to prevent a water crisis.



The first phase of the plant opened in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza and will provide around 75,000 people with safe water, Michael Kohler from the European Commission said.



More than two million people live in Gaza, largely sealed off by a decade-long Israeli blockade and closed Egyptian border.



Palestinian militants in Gaza and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 .

...