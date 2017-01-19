Jordan boosts border forces amid ISIS threat from Iraq, Syria

Jordan is deploying more forces to face a growing threat to its borders, as ISIS extremists in neighboring Iraq and Syria are being dislodged from some strongholds, the commander of the kingdom's border guards said Thursday.



ISIS-affiliated groups already hold positions in southern Syria, some a few hundred meters from the border, the commander said, ahead of a tour of military positions along the western-most stretch of Jordan's border with Syria.



A camera used at night can detect movement eight kilometers (five miles) into Syria, while cameras mounted at other border posts have a reach of 20 kilometers, Sondos said.

...