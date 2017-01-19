Germany won't tolerate Turkish spying, says spy chief

Germany will not tolerate Turkish intelligence operations within its borders, the head of the country's domestic spy agency said Thursday after its chief prosecutor launched an investigation into possible spying by Turkish clerics.



Hans-Georg Maassen said Berlin was very concerned about recent developments in Turkey, as well as "influence operations" directed against the Turkish minority in Germany or Germans with a Turkish migration background.



In June the German parliament voted in June to declare the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide, and Berlin has criticized a security clampdown by Turkish authorities since a failed coup in mid-July.



German police last month arrested a 31-year-old Turkish man suspected of providing information on Kurds living in Germany to Turkish intelligence agencies.

