Osama bin Laden worried that Iran put tracking chip in sons



Secluded in his hideaway in Pakistan, Osama bin Laden suspected Iranian officials might implant tracking devices in his sons, according to a document released Thursday in a batch of materials seized in a 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader.



In the second batch of documents, released last March, bin Laden also expressed the same paranoia in a letter to one of his wives, who also lived in Iran.



The last batch, consisting of 49 documents, includes a running disagreement between bin Laden and Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Iraq, which morphed into ISIS.



Bin Laden is responsible for orchestrating the Sept. 11 strikes against the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.

