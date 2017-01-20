Deadly high-rise inferno, collapse shocks Iran

A historic high-rise building in the heart of Iran's capital caught fire and later collapsed Thursday, killing at least 30 firefighters and leaving their stunned colleagues and bystanders weeping in the streets.



The disaster at the 17-story Plasco building, inadvertently shown live on state television, came after authorities said they repeatedly warned tenants about blocking stairwells with fabric from cramped garment workshops on its upper floors.



Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said more than 20 bodies of firefighters had been recovered by Thursday night.



The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately known but fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki said authorities had visited the building often to warn tenants about conditions there.



In the hours after the collapse, authorities also described the building as having a "weak structure".

...