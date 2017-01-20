Turkish parliament nears approval of presidential system

Turkey edged closer to adopting a constitutional bill extending President Tayyip Erdogan's powers overnight, with parliament approving four more articles of a reform which opponents see as a step towards an authoritarian state.



The reform would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and top state officials and dissolve parliament -- powers that the two main opposition parties say strip away balances to Erdogan's power.



Erdogan assumed the presidency, a largely ceremonial position, in 2014 after over a decade as prime minister.

...