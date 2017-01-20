Desperate search for trapped Iran firefighters

Rescue workers pressed a desperate search Friday for around 20 firefighters trapped under the rubble of a Tehran high-rise that collapsed the previous day.



One firefighter, who had managed to escape the 15-story Plasco building before it fell, died in hospital from severe burns, the official IRNA news agency reported.



The building, which was Iran's oldest high-rise and contained a shopping center and hundreds of clothing suppliers, came down after a four-hour blaze.



Rescue workers, soldiers and sniffer dogs worked through the night in a desperate bid to locate around 20 firefighters who were still inside when it collapsed.

