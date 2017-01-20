Israel's supreme court asked to release body of Bedouin

The Adalah NGO, along with an Arab Israeli parliamentarian, filed a petition with Israel's Supreme Court calling for his body to be released immediately without preconditions.



They also demanded the funeral not take place in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran, where Qiyan came from, but in the nearby town of Hura, Shehadeh said.



Police said they would not give the body back until a full autopsy had been completed and would not confirm they had placed conditions on returning the body.

...