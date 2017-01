Members of the military wait for an Army carry team to move a transfer case containing the remains of Spc. Isiah L. Booker at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. According to a statement from the Department of Defense, Booker of Cibolo, Texas, died Jan. 7, in a non-combat related incident while in Jordan supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)