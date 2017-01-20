ATR says aircraft deal with Iran imminent

A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.



The deal will come after Iran, which had not directly purchased a Western-built plane in nearly 40 years, signed contracts with Europe's Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing last year to purchase about 180 jets.



That became possible after an agreement between Iran and six major powers lifted most international sanctions imposed on Tehran, in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear program.

...