Travel meets star power at Louis Vuitton show

Travel, trekking and urban exploration defined Thursday's installment of Paris Menswear Week.



Here are the highlights of the day's fall/winter 2017 shows:



When it comes to fashion shows and celebrity pull, Louis Vuitton is indeed a cut above the rest.



Sumptuous pajama styles, a Jones signature, delved into the archives and recreated prints from 1930s Louis Vuitton advertisements.



The style crescendo came later – in loose sweaters and cardigan jackets conceived in luxurious wool-cut jacquard that reflected the changing hues of autumn leaves.



A 1983 archive coat in divine violet also was a standout, cut beautifully in long billowing proportions of washed nylon taffeta.



RICK OWENS' STYLE FEAST Rick Owens conjured an artistic feast Thursday in a surreal mix of gothic styles and abstract plays on (over-)size.



Whatever the intention, it's clear why Owens is so often compared to an artist.



In a play-safe collection that showcased traditional fabrics, single- and double-breasted suits filed by among tweeds and long woolen coats.

