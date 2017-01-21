The ‘clock is ticking’ on second Scottish independence vote

The countdown to a second Scottish independence referendum appears to have begun after Prime Minister Theresa May laid out the course toward a "hard" Brexit – but Scots are as divided as ever.



Sturgeon argues that last year's vote for Brexit has left Scotland in "uncharted waters" since a majority of Scots instead opted to stay in the EU.



Sturgeon has put forward proposals for Scotland to be allowed to remain in the single market even as the rest of Britain leaves and has drafted an independence referendum bill just in case.



Her independence ally Patrick Harvie, co-convener of the Scottish Greens whose votes she needs to get a second referendum through Parliament, has predicted it would be held some time in 2018 .



Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond Friday said Scotland would vote to become independent within two years due to the hard-line position being taken by May.



The dilemma for Sturgeon is that many Scots say that the EU referendum has not changed their minds on independence.

