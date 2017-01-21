Turkish parliament approves presidential system, paving way for referendum

The Turkish parliament approved a constitutional reform bill overnight including strengthening the powers of the presidency, paving the way for a referendum expected in the spring which could see President Tayyip Erdogan in office until 2029 .



The reform would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and top state officials and dissolve parliament -- powers that the two main opposition parties say strip away balances to Erdogan's power.



Erdogan assumed the presidency, a largely ceremonial position, in 2014 after over a decade as prime minister.

...