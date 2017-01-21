Syria government, rebels set for first face-to-face at Astana

The Syrian government and rebel fighters will Monday sit down at the negotiating table for the first time in nearly six years of war, the latest diplomatic push to end hostilities.



Hosted in the Kazakh capital Astana, the talks will see an opposition delegation composed exclusively of rebel groups negotiating with the government of Bashar Assad in an initiative sponsored by rebel backer Turkey and government allies Russia and Iran.



Syria's U.N. ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari, an experienced negotiator involved in past failed talks in Geneva, will head the government delegation in Astana.



Key rebel group Ahrar al-Sham said it would snub the Astana talks over ceasefire violations and ongoing Russian airstrikes on the country.



The talks, which could last days, come a month after the Syrian government, bolstered by its allies, took full control of second city Aleppo from rebels in its biggest victory in more than four years of fighting.



With stakes high and outcomes unclear, the Syrian opposition is wary that the government could use the rebel groups' inexperience in political talks to its advantage in Astana, a European diplomatic source told AFP.

...