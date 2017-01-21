Egypt working for Libya political solution, says FM

Egypt is working for a political solution to fighting in neighboring Libya, its foreign minister said Saturday ahead of regional talks on the conflict.



Militarily, the eastern administration is backed by the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army commanded by Marshal Khalifa Haftar.



GNA-aligned militias from the port city of Misrata, who led the fight to oust ISIS from Sirte last year, control much of the west.



In the east, Haftar's forces have been fighting other extremist groups for more than two years, particularly in Benghazi.

...