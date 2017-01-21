EU mulls aid boost to help Libya stop migrant smugglers

The EU could soon step up training and equipping Libya's coast guard to crack down on migrant smuggling in the north African nation's waters, according to an EU proposal seen by AFP Saturday.



The European Union's naval anti-migrant smuggling task force, known as Operation Sophia, does not have approval yet either from the U.N. or Tripoli to operate in Libyan waters.



An EU summit in December called for increasing support to the Libyan coast guard, which the EU began training and equipping last October.



The EU proposal also raised the possibility of using its ties with Libya's neighbors Tunisia and Egypt to crack down on migrant smuggling.

...