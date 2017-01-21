Erdogan buoyed by vote for powerful presidency

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday began campaigning for constitutional reforms that would greatly expand the powers of his office, only hours after a vote in parliament cleared the way for a national referendum on the issue.



A change to the presidential system would be a crowning achievement for Erdogan, who has outmaneuvered and crushed all his major foes.



The reforms would potentially allow him to remain in power until 2029 .



The bill envisions granting the office of the presidency -- currently a largely ceremonial position -- the power to appoint government ministers and senior officials, dissolve parliament, declare states of emergency, issue decrees and appoint half of the members in the country's highest judicial body.

...