Arab Israelis protest after Bedouin death

Thousands of Arab Israelis protested in northern Israel on Saturday, days after a Bedouin man was killed during clashes with police in the south.



Yacoub Abu al-Qiyan, 50, died in disputed circumstances Wednesday when police raided the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in order to demolish several homes.



The Adalah NGO, along with an Arab Israeli parliamentarian, filed a petition with Israel's Supreme Court calling for his body to be released immediately.



Arab Israelis -- including some 300,000 Bedouins -- are descendants of Palestinians who remained after the creation of Israel in 1948 .

...