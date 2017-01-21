Israeli leader to Iran: "We are your friend, not your enemy"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event marking the opening of the Harel Tunnels, part of project to upgrade the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, near Jerusalem January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Khamenei slams UK for describing Iran as regional threat
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Khamenei slams UK for describing Iran as regional threat
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE