Aleppo displaced finally getting official paperwork

Fatima Museitif got married three years ago and soon gave birth to two boys. Her husband died last year but since she was living in a rebel-held eastern neighborhood of Aleppo, she couldn't obtain a marriage certificate, a death certificate for her husband or birth certificates for her children.



Now the 22-year-old is waiting for those documents as a Syrian non-governmental organization and the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, have set up an office at a shelter for displaced people just south of Aleppo so the displaced can finally obtain official government certificates or new identity cards.



In addition to the Jibreen office, there are six offices in Aleppo and nearby villages -- raising the number of cases into the thousands.

...