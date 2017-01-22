Syria rebels arrive in Astana for talks with government

Members of the Syrian opposition delegation arrived Sunday in the Kazakh capital Astana for face-to-face peace talks with the war-torn nation's government.



The talks, set to begin on Monday, will be the first time a delegation composed exclusively of rebel groups will negotiate with the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



The 10-member government delegation, headed by its U.N. ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari, left Damascus on Sunday, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.



Rebels and government figures are expected to sit in the same room, along with U.N. envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

...