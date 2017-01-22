Turkish police capture suspect in Istanbul rocket attacks: police sources

Turkish authorities captured a man believed to be among those responsible for rocket attacks on the Istanbul police headquarters and the offices of the ruling AK Party on Friday evening, police sources said Sunday.



Police sources said the suspect, identified on Saturday as a member of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Army-Front (DHKP-C), was captured in the northwestern province of Tekirdag, along with a gun and a grenade.



He is also believed to be behind an assault on police in Istanbul Saturday, the sources said.



The police sources said questioning of five other suspects detained in Istanbul on Saturday in relation to Friday's attacks was continuing.

