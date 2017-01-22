Dubai toughens fire rules after tower blazes

Dubai Sunday announced tougher fire rules in a bid to minimize risks after several spectacular blazes that have ripped through skyscrapers in the modern Gulf emirate.



Major fires have hit Dubai high-rises in recent years and spread quickly, mostly due to flammable material used in cladding, a covering or coating used on the side of the buildings.



Fires have hit several high-rise buildings in the Dubai, famed for its record-breaking skyscrapers.



In July last year, a fire gutted the 75-story Sulafa tower in Dubai marina, with the flames spreading up quickly at least 15 floors of the building.

...