Israel OKs more settler homes ahead of Trump call

Israel approved hundreds of new settler homes in east Jerusalem Sunday hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump for the first time since his inauguration.



Trump told reporters at the White House his call with Israel's premier was "very nice", without elaborating.



Trump has pledged strong support for Israel and vowed during his campaign to recognise Jerusalem as the country's capital despite the city's contested status.



The United States is Israel's most important ally, providing it with more than $3 billion per year in defence aid, but former president Barack Obama grew frustrated with Israeli settlement building.



In an initial move following Trump's inauguration, Israeli officials on Sunday approved building permits for 566 settler homes in annexed east Jerusalem.



Israel occupied the West Bank, like east Jerusalem, in 1967 .



Some 400,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, with another 200,000 in east Jerusalem.

...