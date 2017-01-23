In midst of Aleppo wreckage, a Syrian family returns home

The street looks as if it was hit by an earthquake and the bombed-out building in a former rebel-held northeastern neighborhood of Aleppo is deserted – except for the second-floor apartment where Abdel-Hamid Khatib and his family are staying.



The apartment windows are covered with nylon sheets and a hole caused by a shell in the sitting room wall is closed with a piece of metal, pierced by the exhaust pipe for the wood-burning heater.



Khatib and his family are the only occupants of the six-story building and they keep its main gate locked with a metal chain, fearing looters.



At night, they fumble around the two-bedroom apartment with candles.



Life and war have been very unkind to the Khatib family.



Since rebels fighting to topple President Bashar Assad stormed east Aleppo in July 2012, the family had to leave the house twice to move to safer areas, before returning back home. But in August 2016, when government forces intensified their offensive on east Aleppo, an airstrike near their home forced them to flee for the third time.

...