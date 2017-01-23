Syria regime, rebels set for first face-to-face

Syria's government and rebel fighters will Monday sit down at the negotiating table for the first time in nearly six years of civil war, the latest diplomatic push to end the hostilities. Hosted in the Kazakh capital Astana, the talks will see an opposition delegation composed exclusively of rebel groups negotiating with the regime of President Bashar Assad in an initiative sponsored by rebel backer Turkey and regime allies Russia and Iran.



Syria's U.N. ambassador, Bashar al-Jaafari, an experienced negotiator involved in past failed talks in Geneva, will head the regime delegation in Astana.



The talks, which could last days, come a month after the Syrian regime, bolstered by its allies, took full control of second city Aleppo from rebels in its biggest victory in more than four years of fighting.



With stakes high and outcomes unclear, the Syrian opposition is wary that the regime could use the rebel groups' inexperience in political talks to its advantage in Astana, a European diplomatic source said.

...