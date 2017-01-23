Iraq eyes tougher fight in Mosul’s west

A crowd of Iraqi officers looked out at the Tigris River Friday from a balcony of Mosul's Ninevah International hotel.



The progress of Iraqi forces, halting at first, sped up this month as they closed in on the river that roughly divides Mosul into eastern and western halves.



Hussam Abdel-Latif pushed into Andalus on the morning of Jan. 16, he said the fight for the small neighborhood about a kilometer from the Tigris was nothing like his earlier battles in Mosul.



In Mosul, as progress stalled, coalition forces moved deeper into the city in part to aid in the nighttime operations, according to an Iraqi officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.



As troops pushed closer to the Tigris, special forces Lt. Gen. Abdel-Wahab al-Saadi reported finding fewer and fewer weapons stockpiles left behind in the houses once used by Daesh fighters as bases, suggesting fighters were running low on munitions.



Iraqi troops have also experienced similarly high-casualty rates; Irbil hospital officials and Iraqi medics working inside Mosul estimate that more than 1,600 Iraqi troops have been injured or killed during the Mosul operation.

...