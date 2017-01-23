Nearly 70 killed in fresh Yemen fighting near Bab al-Mandab

Clashes in Yemen killed at least 66 people in 24 hours, medics and security sources said Sunday, as pro-government forces pushed to oust rebels from a key stretch of coastline. Airstrikes by an Arab-led coalition and fighting near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait killed at least 52 fighters among Houthi rebels and allied troops loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the sources said.



Coalition warplanes and Apache attack helicopters have been pounding rebels in support of pro-Hadi forces advancing toward the Red Sea city of Mokha, military sources said.



By Sunday, loyalist forces were within 10 kilometers of Mokha, they said, but the offensive has been slowed by mines laid by rebels.

