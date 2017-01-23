Israel OKs more settler homes ahead of Trump call

Israel approved hundreds of new settler homes in occupied East Jerusalem Sunday hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump for the first time since his inauguration. But a potentially explosive plan to annex a large West Bank Jewish settlement unilaterally was shelved until after Netanyahu and Trump meet face-to-face. Trump had already said he supports one of Israel's key demands – moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Trump, however, faces heavy pressure from the Palestinians and Arab countries against moving the embassy.



Trump told reporters at the White House his call with Israel's premier was "very nice," without elaborating.



Trump had called for the resolution to be vetoed.

