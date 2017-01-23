Syrian opposition will only discuss cease-fire at Kazakhstan talks, spokesman says

A Syrian opposition delegation to peace talks set to open in the Kazakh capital on Monday said it would only discuss ways to salvage a fragile Russian-Turkish cease-fire it sees as having been violated chiefly by Iranian-backed militias in Syria.



The Syrian government considers most of the rebel groups attending the conference to be foreign-backed "terrorists," but says it is ready to engage in talks with armed groups that surrender their arms and enter reconciliation deals.



The Syrian government has long denied using its aerial superiority to bomb civilians in rebel-held areas in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands.

...