Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to February talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed Iran with Benjamin Netanyahu and invited the Israeli prime minister to visit the White House early next month.



Israel approved hundreds of new settler homes in east Jerusalem Sunday hours before the telephone call, which an Israeli statement described as "very warm".



The White House statement concerning the call did not mention Trump's suggestion to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a transfer that would break with the consensus of the vast majority of the international community, which does not recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



Trump had called for the resolution to be vetoed.



In an initial move following Trump's inauguration, Israeli officials Sunday approved building permits for 566 settler homes in annexed east Jerusalem.



Israel occupied the West Bank, like east Jerusalem, in 1967 .



Some 400,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, with another 200,000 in east Jerusalem.

...