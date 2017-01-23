Syria peace talks start in Astana: official

Syria rebels, government to launch talks in Astana



Syrian rebels are due to meet their war-torn country's government Monday in the Kazakh capital Astana, in the latest push to end the conflict.



Scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., the planned face-to-face talks would be the first time armed rebel groups have negotiated directly with President Bashar Assad's government since the conflict erupted in 2011 .



Assad has insisted that rebels lay down their arms in exchange for an amnesty deal, and called for a "comprehensive" political solution to a conflict that has killed more than 310,000 and displaced more than half of Syria's population.



The 10-member government delegation, headed by U.N. ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari, also arrived Sunday, Syrian state television reported.



Although Russia and Turkey have backed opposing sides of Syria's nearly six-year conflict, they have worked hand-in-hand in recent weeks to try to secure an end to the brutal war.

...