Turkey coup plot suspects on trial in Istanbul

Dozens of rebel Turkish soldiers went on trial Monday over their alleged role in last year's failed coup, in the first case to be heard of dissident troops in Istanbul.



The judge presiding over the case said some of the defendants were absent from Monday's hearing due to their presence in the Turkish army's operation into the Syrian town of Al-Bab, the private Dogan news agency reported.



Turkish authorities have suspended or sacked over 100,000 people in a crackdown on those with alleged links to coup plotters in the aftermath of the attempted coup.

...