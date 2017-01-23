Egypt's military to form pharmaceutical company

The Egyptian government has given the military the go-ahead to establish a pharmaceuticals company in a market hit by shortages and a dollar crunch that has driven up prices.



Health Minister Ahmed Emad announced on Jan. 12 that prices for a quarter of the medicines sold in Egypt would be raised by between 30 and 50 percent.



Responding to criticism that the military's involvement in the economy is crowding out the private sector, Sisi said in December that it only accounts for 1.5 to two percent of the country's economic output.



Sisi also defended the military's role, saying it was not doing so to enrich itself, but to assist in controlling price hikes working alongside the private sector.

...