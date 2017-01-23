Coelho, local authors slam books seizure in east Libya

Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho joined more than 100 Libyan writers and intellectuals Monday in condemning security forces for seizing books deemed "erotic" or anti-Islamic.



Coelho's books were among those seized by authorities in the eastern Libyan town of Marj over the weekend.



The books also included works by Egyptian Nobel Prize-winning novelist Naguib Mahfouz and Arabic translations of books by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche and American writer Dan Brown.



Gadhafi's government heavily censored political and ideological books he saw as threatening his authority.

