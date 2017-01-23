Top Hamas leader in Gaza visits Egypt, 1st trip since 2013

The top Hamas official from the Gaza Strip has arrived in Egypt for meetings with security officials, the highest level visit by a member of the Palestinian group since Egypt's army overthrew an Islamist president in 2013 .



The Egyptian government tightened an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Hamas-ruled Gaza shortly thereafter, but in recent months there have been signs of a thaw in relations.



For most of the past decade, Egypt has been a quiet partner with Israel in a blockade on Hamas-ruled Gaza, stifling the economy and largely blocking its 2 million people from moving in and out of the territory.

...