Deal to remove Israeli outpost in West Bank in jeopardy

A deal to evacuate a hardline Jewish outpost that has become a symbol of Israel's occupation of the West Bank was in jeopardy Monday ahead of a February 8 deadline to remove it.



Settlers in the Amona outpost of some 40 families and which was built on Palestinian land accused the government of not living up to the terms of a deal reached in December that would see them moved nearby.



An initial deadline of December 25, 2016 was given for the outpost to be removed.



Settlements such as Amona are called outposts -- those that Israel has not approved.



Some 400,000 Israelis live in the West Bank among around 2.6 million Palestinians.

